Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autohome by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

