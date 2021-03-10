Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.61. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,354. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

