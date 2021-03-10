Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 3,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,450. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.