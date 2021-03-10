Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 365,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 572,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

