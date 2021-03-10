Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,407. The stock has a market cap of $856.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.