Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASM. TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

