Aviva PLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE TECK opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

