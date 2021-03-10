Aviva PLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.25.

BeiGene stock opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

