Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of RJF opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders sold a total of 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

