Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ayro stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Ayro has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ayro during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ayro during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

