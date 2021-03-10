B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

