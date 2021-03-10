BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.47

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $28.04. BAE Systems shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 258,736 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAESY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.