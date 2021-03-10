Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 13.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $265.65 and last traded at $264.28. Approximately 12,624,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,260,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

