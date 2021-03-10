Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $325.03 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $325.03 million and $129.80 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.81 or 0.00083521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00507610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.00546163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074886 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

