Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 7,538,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 7,518,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,045,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

