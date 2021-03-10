Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

BKRIY opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

