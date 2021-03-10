Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.01 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.82% of Kennametal worth $55,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Kennametal stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

