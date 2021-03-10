Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $55.64 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,448,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $300,159,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $101,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $99,240,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $97,300,000.

Shares of AIRC opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

