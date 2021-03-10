Barclays Begins Coverage on NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

