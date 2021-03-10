Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.