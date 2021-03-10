Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

BNED stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

