Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) versus Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Head to Head Analysis

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.79%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Volatility and Risk

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.02 million 61.96 -$29.68 million ($3.51) -1.79 Basilea Pharmaceutica $135.28 million 3.89 -$22.49 million ($2.09) -23.45

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Aridis Pharmaceuticals. Basilea Pharmaceutica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A -2,418.88% -110.52% Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan. The company also provides Zevtera, an antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia in European and various non-European countries. In addition, it engages in developing Derazantinib, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for bile duct cancer, as well as in phase Â½ clinical trial for bladder and stomach cancer; and Lisavanbulin, a tumor checkpoint controller drug. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

