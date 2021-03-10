Beacon Securities Weighs in on RosCan Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:ROS)

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RosCan Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for RosCan Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get RosCan Gold alerts:

CVE ROS opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RosCan Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

About RosCan Gold

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Kandiole Project located in West Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RosCan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RosCan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.