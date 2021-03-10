Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Achieves $4.61 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $2,342.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.00730256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.