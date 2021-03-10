Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Cap of $346,147.72

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $346,147.72 and $642,769.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,857,315 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

