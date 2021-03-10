Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju Buys 905 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20.

NYSE BHE opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,523.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

