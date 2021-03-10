Benefitfocus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 921 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 put options.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

