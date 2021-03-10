BEPRO Network Market Cap Reaches $11.05 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

