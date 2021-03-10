Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

NETW stock opened at GBX 425.70 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Network International has a one year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 519 ($6.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.08.

In related news, insider Ali Mazanderani purchased 44,290 shares of Network International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

