bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €42.00 ($49.41) and last traded at €41.05 ($48.29). 16,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.30 ($45.06).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of bet-at-home.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.09 million and a PE ratio of 10.85.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers casino sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

