Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE BIG opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 116.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

