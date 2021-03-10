Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $554.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

