BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Financial Review

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -5,103.95% -496.87% -178.90% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 64.25 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -1.41 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 42.77 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -3.00

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.04%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 215.09%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

