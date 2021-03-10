BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.91

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 163633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

