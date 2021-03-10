Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $79.24. Approximately 865,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 603,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

