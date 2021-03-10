Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 40,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.