BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

