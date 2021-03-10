BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

