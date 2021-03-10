BlackRock Inc. Acquires 80,210 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of PJT Partners worth $126,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

