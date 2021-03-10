BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $119,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -31.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,683.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

