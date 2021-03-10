BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $122,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

