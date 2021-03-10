BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.21% of Red Rock Resorts worth $123,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

