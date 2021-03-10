BlackRock Inc. Has $129.01 Million Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,436,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $129,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock valued at $165,632,040. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

