BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after buying an additional 133,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $716.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.56. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

