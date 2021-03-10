BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BZM opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Get BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.