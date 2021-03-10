BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.00

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 4754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $808.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

