Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.