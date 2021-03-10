Blair William & Co. IL Invests $116,000 in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 397,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Affimed by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Affimed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

