Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,800 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PaySign were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PaySign by 559.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PaySign by 246.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PaySign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

