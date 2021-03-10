Blair William & Co. IL Sells 122 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

